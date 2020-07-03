Stovepipe is a planet of two suns
Rarely seen whole
Through dense clouds
Which never shed rain
The stone marker
After the third colony failed
The only visitors would be
Passersby and tourists checking off a box
Land of Two Suns
Stovepipe Wells
Death Valley National Park
California, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2019