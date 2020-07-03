Landscape, Poetry, Samsung S10
by Patrick Jennings

Stovepipe

Planet of Two Suns, Stovepipe Wells, Death Valley National Park, California, United States of America
Stovepipe is a planet of two suns
Rarely seen whole
Through dense clouds
Which never shed rain

The stone marker
A memorial to those who had come
But otherwise left no mark

After the third colony failed
The only visitors would be

Passersby and tourists checking off a box

Land of Two Suns
Stovepipe Wells
Death Valley National Park
California, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2019