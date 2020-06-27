Nearly lost

In a palette of greys

The little heron lingers

One-legged in the winter chill

In a meditative peace

I only dream of mastering

I picked linger from these synonyms: continue, endure, go on, linger, persevere, prevail, pursue, recur, remain.

Thesaurus Game is a new site I’ve just launched to celebrate words, language and expression. It’s a combination creativity prompt and word-play game based on a simple pass-time I’ve been playing for years. All you need to play is access to a thesaurus and at least two players.

In it’s simplest form, one player starts the game by picking any word at random. The next player looks up that word in the thesaurus and picks a new word from its synonyms, then hands the thesaurus to the next player. That player looks up the new word… Repeat. Repeat. Repeat.

It’s a great way to build vocabulary — I know playing it has made me a better writer if only for that alone. More than that, the journey the words take you on can be fascinating too, as the words we choose typically reflect what’s going on in our lives, in the world, and in the deepest recesses of our minds and hearts. Talking about why you chose a specific synonym leads to all kinds of interesting conversations, often revealing fascinating insights.

Several years back I started playing the Thesaurus Game over email with another blogger and lover of words. That opened a floodgate of writing which produced some of the best things I’ve ever read or written. I’m hoping an online version of Thesaurus Game will bring a little bit of that to other word lovers and writers.

If you’d like to try it out, the rules are here. You can post your new word in a comment on this post, or by creating a new blog post. If you blog it, link back here, but also to Thesaurus Game, and use the tag #ThesaurusGame, so we can all find you.

Here are some linger synonyms for you to choose from: dawdle, drift, idle, remain, stay, stick around, wait… more synonyms

You can respond with anything you like, just so long as it has something to do with the synonym you choose. Just be nice and adhere to the conditions of play.

Hope to see you all handing around a thesaurus soon! ❤