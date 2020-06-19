On every beauty find redress
The film of some small discontent
Such that those who can’t possess
May pose desire circumvent
But I this beauty’s grunge perceive
The film of some small discontent
Such that those who can’t possess
May pose desire circumvent
But I this beauty’s grunge perceive
Projection of my ego’s fear
So let such love that cannot be
Reveal my weakness to be clear
Grunge on the Sound
Porteau Cove Provincial Park
Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
British Columbia, Canada, 2016
