Winter Capture

Wind and whitecaps swish about
Sounds as crisp as winter air
My near frostbitten ears select
Imagine gentle warmth
In sunlight’s amber hue detect
I linger here
I linger here
Instead the heated hearth of home
Frigid fingers upon my camera work
Until chill moment captured thus
By an eye that cannot shirk
Winter Crisp
Britannia Beach
Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
British Columbia, Canada, 2016
