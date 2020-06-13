A Present I Still Remember

I remember the litter before “Give a Hoot! Don’t Pollute!”
I remember the smog before the Clean Air Act
I remember it sung “the world is a ghetto” all the truer now
Left to wonder how so few can remember
From where we have come
To where we’ll return
And where we are stuck
A Moment in Passing
From the train to Agra from New Delhi
Taken during travels, 2017