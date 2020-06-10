Abstract, Architecture, Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Death of the Narcissist

Buttressed, El Museu de les Ciències Príncipe Felipe, Valencia, Spain
He erected a balustrade of excuses and lies
A weak defense eventually overcome
By firing rounds of fact
Between the spindly balusters

The entire structure collapsed
Under the weight of culpability
Leaving him, finally, exposed

Had he any integrity at all
Such a rampart may have protected him

Buttressing his image sealed his doom

Taken during travels, 2019