Death of the Narcissist

He erected a balustrade of excuses and lies
A weak defense eventually overcome
By firing rounds of fact
Between the spindly balusters
The entire structure collapsed
Had he any integrity at all
Under the weight of culpability
Leaving him, finally, exposed
Had he any integrity at all
Such a rampart may have protected him
Buttressing his image sealed his doom
Buttressed
Museu de les Ciències Príncep Felip
Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències
Valencia
Spain
Taken during travels, 2019