Blocking Point

A bit of writing advice I’ve sometimes seen (most notably from Stephen King in his wonderful treatise, On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft) is:

Write every day if you can. If you can’t commit to it, then don’t try. Set up a schedule you can commit to, and keep to it. Faithfully. Meticulously. Days of the week; time of day; hours of writing. Commit to a number of pages, or poems, or words you’ll write every time you’re scheduled. Use all the time, and try to write them all. If you can, go overtime to complete your word/page count. If you can’t, that’s OK, because you spent the time you set aside for writing to be a writer.

It doesn’t matter if it’s any good. No, really, it does not matter. Write anyway. On the practical side, good things sometimes arise from bad writing. But even if it’s total crap, a day of being a writer spent writing crap is better than a day of being a writer who wrote nothing.

And when all you’ve got for inspiration is writer’s block, write about that. Nobody expects an essay on writer’s block to be any good. You have my permission to be awful at it.

As for today, for me, not at all a bad day for a writer. After all, I wrote a poem today. And even that gave me something else to write about. Yay me!