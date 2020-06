PristineMeticulous orderBlack chairs on black tablesWhite chairs on white tablesPerfectly placedDeliciously spaced

Every detail attended to

Clean lines and sturdy grace

All reflected in polished stone

But later

I notice

A chair is missing

Crumbs scattered on a table

In a lifetime dedicated

To observing the nuances

Of all details great and small

I wonder

What is the larger world

All that I’ve seen?

Or all that I’ve seen

But never saw…

Suddenly

The world I know

Seems very small