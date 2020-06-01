Architecture, Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Mouse & Cat

Cat and Mouse, Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències, Valencia, Spain
It’s cat and mouse
The endless game
Which we all play
Except the days
The cat’s away
When’s not the same
Around the house

Now should cat stay
Here on this day
Might we not pray
The time has come
For mouse and cat
To mellow some
And end this spat

Cat & Mouse
Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències
Valencia
Spain

Taken during travels, 2019