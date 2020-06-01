Mouse & Cat

It’s cat and mouse
The endless game
Which we all play
Except the days
The cat’s away
When’s not the same
Around the house
Now should cat stay
Here on this day
Might we not pray
The time has come
For mouse and cat
To mellow some
And end this spat
Cat & Mouse
Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències
Valencia
Spain
Taken during travels, 2019