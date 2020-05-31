Architecture, Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

My Favourite House

Gods House, Metropolitan Cathedral–Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady of Valencia, Valencia, Spain
Inside God’s House
Awed by the ode

In the company of worshipers
Some for God
Some for his house

But I think on it
And in the reflect I see

I prefer Love’s House
Which is any house
Where there’s you and me

Taken during travels, 2019