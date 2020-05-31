My Favourite House

Inside God’s House
Awed by the ode
In the company of worshipers
But I think on it
I prefer Love’s House
Awed by the ode
In the company of worshipers
Some for God
Some for his house
But I think on it
And in the reflect I see
I prefer Love’s House
Which is any house
Where there’s you and me
God’s House
Metropolitan Cathedral–Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady of Valencia
Valencia
Spain
Metropolitan Cathedral–Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady of Valencia
Valencia
Spain
Taken during travels, 2019