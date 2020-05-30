On the Finer Points of the Grandiose

I like to imagine a society
Which would erect such grand monuments
Only after the eradication of
Poverty
Though I rather imagine such a society
Perhaps such a society
Love
Which would erect such grand monuments
Only after the eradication of
Poverty
Inequity
Subjugation
Though I rather imagine such a society
Would have little interest
In erecting such grand monuments
Perhaps such a society
Would be too busy building
On its commitment to
Love
Compassion
Generosity
Grandiose
Metropolitan Cathedral–Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady of Valencia
Valencia
Spain
Taken during travels, 2019