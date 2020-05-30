Grandiose, Metropolitan Cathedral–Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady of Valencia, Valencia, Spain
Poetry, Architecture, Fujifilm X-T2
by Patrick Jennings

On the Finer Points of the Grandiose

I like to imagine a society
Which would erect such grand monuments
Only after the eradication of

Poverty
Inequity
Subjugation

Though I rather imagine such a society
Would have little interest
In erecting such grand monuments

Perhaps such a society
Would be too busy building
On its commitment to

Love
Compassion
Generosity

Grandiose
Metropolitan Cathedral–Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady of Valencia
Valencia
Spain

Taken during travels, 2019