Function Tags Along

Form follows function
The prophet, Sullivan, preached
Ah, sighs Calatrava
As form takes flight
The prophet, Sullivan, preached
Writing the gospel of
Purpose Informs Art
On landscapes and city streets
Ah, sighs Calatrava
And erects his Mona Lisa smile
Its contrarian pulse
The blood flowing through Valencia’s veins
As form takes flight
With function on its wing
I revel in dreamy whimsy
With purpose in the wake
Form Throws Function on its Head
Palau De Les Arts Reina Sofia
Ciutat De Les Arts I Les Ciences
Valencia, Spain
Palau De Les Arts Reina Sofia
Ciutat De Les Arts I Les Ciences
Valencia, Spain
Taken during travels, 2019
In eighteen-hundred and ninety-six was Louis Sullivan who said “Form Follows Function“, setting a reasoned standard for architectural design ethics.
My favourite examples of architecture tend to throw this maxim on its head. Here, Santiago Calatrava‘s exquisite example of playfully ecstatic line, texture and form is among the very best of these.