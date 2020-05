Function Tags Along

As form takes flight With function on its wing I revel in dreamy whimsy With purpose in the wake

Ah, sighs Calatrava And erects his Mona Lisa smile Its contrarian pulse The blood flowing through Valencia’s veins

The prophet, Sullivan, preached Writing the gospel of Purpose Informs Art On landscapes and city streets

In eighteen-hundred and ninety-six was Louis Sullivan who said “ Form Follows Function “, setting a reasoned standard for architectural design ethics.

My favourite examples of architecture tend to throw this maxim on its head. Here, Santiago Calatrava‘s exquisite example of playfully ecstatic line, texture and form is among the very best of these.