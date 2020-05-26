Poetry, Architecture, Art, Fujifilm X-T2
by Patrick Jennings

Function Tags Along

Form Throws Function on its Head, Palau de les Arts Reina Sofia, Ciutat De Les Arts I Les Ciences, Valencia, Spain
Form follows function

The prophet, Sullivan, preached
Writing the gospel of
Purpose Informs Art
On landscapes and city streets

Ah, sighs Calatrava
And erects his Mona Lisa smile
Its contrarian pulse
The blood flowing through Valencia’s veins

As form takes flight
With function on its wing
I revel in dreamy whimsy
With purpose in the wake

Form Throws Function on its Head
Palau De Les Arts Reina Sofia
Ciutat De Les Arts I Les Ciences
Valencia, Spain

Taken during travels, 2019

In eighteen-hundred and ninety-six was Louis Sullivan who said “Form Follows Function“, setting a reasoned standard for architectural design ethics.

My favourite examples of architecture tend to throw this maxim on its head. Here, Santiago Calatrava‘s exquisite example of playfully ecstatic line, texture and form is among the very best of these.