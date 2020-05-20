Architecture, Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Glorious Fail

Glorious Failing Sun, Amphitrite Point Lighthouse, Wild Pacific Trail, British Columbia, Canada
Enthralled by failing sun
Or so some poets have defined
As if a star could somehow falter
In none but cataclysmic time

Composed in peace at daylight’s end
And with this thought remind
That failure rarely renders
With such glorious design

Changing of the Guard
Amphitrite Point Lighthouse
Wild Pacific Trail
Ucluelet
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2018