Glorious Fail

Enthralled by failing sun
Or so some poets have defined
As if a star could somehow falter
In none but cataclysmic time
Composed in peace at daylight’s end
Or so some poets have defined
As if a star could somehow falter
In none but cataclysmic time
Composed in peace at daylight’s end
And with this thought remind
That failure rarely renders
With such glorious design
Changing of the Guard
Amphitrite Point Lighthouse
Wild Pacific Trail
Ucluelet
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2018