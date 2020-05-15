Now I understand What you tried to say to me And how you suffered for your father’s deeds And why you’d need to set me free I would not listen, I did not know how Perhaps I’ll listen now

Cloudy, cloudy dayPaint your palette blue and greyLook out on a winter’s dayWith eyes that know the darkness in my soulHorizon’s changing huePower in the waves come dueDashing on the shore that’s youIn aqua on the broken rocky land

While scanning my photo catalogue for inspiration this one stood out as a visual rephrasing of Van Gogh’s Starry, Starry Night set on a cloudy, cloudy day.

I can hardly think of that wondrous painting without Don McLeans powerfully gentle ode to Van Gogh, Vincent, playing in my mind. As I edited the photograph into form, the cadences and textures of McLean’s exceptional lyrical poetry wove patterns and themes in my mind.

Still editing the photograph, I began working the words, first in my mind then on the keyboard. It wasn’t long before I just copied the song’s first verse into the editor and began deconstructing it. Paraphrasing most lines, but keeping some mostly or entirely intact. I wasn’t far into that before I copied the chorus as well.

The result is a paraphrase of McLean’s original in form and words, borrowing heavily from the photograph for its imagery and exploring life experience for its story (a story I had no idea this process was going to tell, btw.)