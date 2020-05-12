Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Desert Highway

Desert Highway, Highway 127, Death Valley Road, Dumont Little Dunes, California, United States of America
Desert highways
Strips of empty pavement
Crossing expanses of isolation
Lifeless seeming, lonesome

Stillness, quiet, patience
Reveal a vibrant pattern of life
Just as for the terrain they cross

Just as stillness, quiet, patience
Reveal the vibrant pattern of being

Within

Taken during travels, 2019