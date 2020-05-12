Desert highways
Strips of empty pavement
Crossing expanses of isolation
Lifeless seeming, lonesome
Stillness, quiet, patience
Just as stillness, quiet, patience
Strips of empty pavement
Crossing expanses of isolation
Lifeless seeming, lonesome
Stillness, quiet, patience
Reveal a vibrant pattern of life
Just as for the terrain they cross
Just as stillness, quiet, patience
Reveal the vibrant pattern of being
Within
Desert Highway
Hwy 127
Death Valley Highway
Dumont Little Dunes
California, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2019