It appeared as a gateway in the skyA portal to other possibilitiesThough, perhaps, few saw it that wayPanic gripped much of the worldKeeping them inside, locked awaySharing their fear and uplifting messagesOf hope and determination to see it throughSharing their confusion and conspiracy theoriesSimplistic and simple-minded explanationsOf a phenomenon clearly no one understood

The defiant ones

The violent ones

Threw fists in the air

Angry slogans on cardboard

Rallied outside the labs and government offices

Where the people who obviously cared

Desperately tried to calm the population

While they developed theories and protocols

Used every tool of reason and science

In an effort to understand

The gateway’s true nature

Frustrated by

Exhausted by

All the certainties in an uncertain time

The whole grand chaos of truths and lies

I went out of town

Up on a hillside overlooking the valley

Felt the warmth of the sun

As it burned through the gateway

The borders of which undulated

Expanded and contracted

Like a living thing

With rhythms as indiscernible

As the nature of the object itself

I only wished I could fly

Get to the other side

Of whatever had opened the hole in the sky

Be done with all that was unfolding

On this side

The sun seemed like it was reaching

Through the gateway

Beckoning

With a promise of something much better

Than we’d ever known on this side

Or maybe it was just me

Hoping that this time

We’d learn lessons of no small value

And change the world which had existed

Long before the gateway ever appeared