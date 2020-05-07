Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry, Street Photography
by Patrick Jennings

Rolling onto Shore

Turned Away, Long Beach, Pacific Rim National Reserve, Tofino, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada
The swells roll in
An ever presence
Like you my friend
Always there to come to me
Even when I turn away

Perhaps I am your shore
The solid ground
You’ll always find
Always there to welcome you
Even if I’ve turned away

Taken during travels, 2018