Rolling onto Shore

The swells roll in
An ever presence
Like you my friend
Always there to come to me
Even when I turn away
Perhaps I am your shore
An ever presence
Like you my friend
Always there to come to me
Even when I turn away
Perhaps I am your shore
The solid ground
You’ll always find
Always there to welcome you
Even if I’ve turned away
Turned Away
Long Beach
Pacific Rim National Park
Tofino
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2018