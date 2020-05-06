Upon the rocky shore I stand
Curvature of Earth pronounced
By band of amber sky beyond
Horizon’s edge I cannot reach
Nor sail for regions yet unseen
Confined am I to stony beach
And yet my beating heart’s content
Relies on dreams which circumvent
The confines of this covenant
Curvature of Earth pronounced
By band of amber sky beyond
Horizon’s edge I cannot reach
Nor sail for regions yet unseen
Confined am I to stony beach
And yet my beating heart’s content
Relies on dreams which circumvent
The confines of this covenant
Lockdown
Food Islets
Near Ucluelet
Off Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Food Islets
Near Ucluelet
Off Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2018