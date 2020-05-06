Upon the rocky shore I stand

Curvature of Earth pronounced

By band of amber sky beyond

Horizon’s edge I cannot reach

Nor sail for regions yet unseen

Confined am I to stony beach

And yet my beating heart’s content

Relies on dreams which circumvent

The confines of this covenant



Food Islets

Near Ucluelet

Off Vancouver Island

