Creating the Divine

The beauty
Of existence
Seems not always
Beautiful
I discover the divine
Seek the clarity
I remind myself
Of existence
Seems not always
Beautiful
I discover the divine
Through smoke haze
Muted tones
And hidden features
Seek the clarity
Beneath the murk
Colourless moments
Can be vivid
I remind myself
Create the divine
From the apparent
Mundane
Called Home
Sunset
Jasper Skytram
Jaspter
Jasper National Park
Alberta, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017
This is the original photograph before post processing in Lightroom and Photoshop.
NaPoWriMo 2020
This poem riffs on the themes explored by today’s first poem, Called Home, and the commentary accompanying it.
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Thirty; Poem Two
Sixty poems total (Yay!)
#stayhome #washyourhands #wearamask #writepoetry