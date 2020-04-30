Creating the Divine

I remind myself Create the divine From the apparent Mundane

Seek the clarity Beneath the murk Colourless moments Can be vivid

I discover the divine Through smoke haze Muted tones And hidden features

This is the original photograph before post processing in Lightroom and Photoshop.

This poem riffs on the themes explored by today’s first poem, Called Home, and the commentary accompanying it.

NaPoWriMo 2020

Day Thirty; Poem Two

Sixty poems total (Yay!)

