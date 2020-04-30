Poetry, Landscape, Fujifilm X-T2
by Patrick Jennings

Creating the Divine

Smoke and Drama, Rocky Mountains, Icefields Parkway, Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada
The beauty
Of existence
Seems not always
Beautiful

I discover the divine
Through smoke haze
Muted tones
And hidden features

Seek the clarity
Beneath the murk
Colourless moments
Can be vivid

I remind myself
Create the divine
From the apparent
Mundane

Called Home
Sunset
Jasper Skytram
Jaspter
Jasper National Park
Alberta, Canada

Taken during travels, 2017

Undramatic Smoke, Icefields Parkway, Banff National Park, Rocky Mountains, Alberta, Canada
This is the original photograph before post processing in Lightroom and Photoshop.

This poem riffs on the themes explored by today’s first poem, Called Home, and the commentary accompanying it.

NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Thirty; Poem Two
Sixty poems total (Yay!)

