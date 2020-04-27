Day passes into pastel twilight
Atmospheric soothing sigh
Let the night come
Sonorous repose
Eyes closed
Sleepy
Sleep
Pastel Twilight
Sea to Sky Highway
Howe Sound
Near Lions Bay
British Columbia, Canada, 2017
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Twenty Seven; Poem Two
Fifty Four poems total
