Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape
by Patrick Jennings

Earth Day

There's a Moon in the Sky, It's Called The Moon, Whistler, British Columbia, Canada
The Moon reminds me
How friendly Earth is
To me and those I love
To all life

But friendship has its limits
The Earth has only so much to offer
So it’s time to be a better friend
Give something back in return

A bit late for Earth Day, and I know I said I’d be posting landscapes, not moonscapes, but…

NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Twenty Six; Poem Two
Fifty Two poems total

#stayhome #washyourhands #wearamask #writepoetry