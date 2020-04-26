The Moon reminds me
How friendly Earth is
To me and those I love
To all life
But friendship has its limits
The Earth has only so much to offer
So it’s time to be a better friend
Give something back in return
There’s a Moon in the Sky
It’s Called The Moon
Whistler
British Columbia, Canada, 2019
A bit late for Earth Day, and I know I said I’d be posting landscapes, not moonscapes, but…
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Twenty Six; Poem Two
Fifty Two poems total
#stayhome #washyourhands #wearamask #writepoetry