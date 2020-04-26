But friendship has its limits The Earth has only so much to offer So it’s time to be a better friend Give something back in return

The Moon reminds meHow friendly Earth isTo me and those I loveTo all life

There’s a Moon in the Sky

It’s Called The Moon

Whistler

British Columbia, Canada, 2019

A bit late for Earth Day, and I know I said I’d be posting landscapes, not moonscapes, but…

NaPoWriMo 2020

Day Twenty Six; Poem Two

Fifty Two poems total

#stayhome #washyourhands #wearamask #writepoetry