Sweeping curves
And cylinders
I am not conscious
How calming
Is the round
Until I work
With the photographs
In a complex
And cylinders
I am not conscious
How calming
Is the round
Until I work
With the photographs
In a complex
Of rectangle and square
Though rich with gardens
Water flowing through fountains
This space of rounded stone
Softened only by circular curves
Is the place of peace for me
Softened Stone
Palace of Charles V
The Alhambra
Granada, Spain
Palace of Charles V
The Alhambra
Granada, Spain
Taken during travels, 2019
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Twenty One; Poem Two
Forty Two poems total
Day Twenty One; Poem Two
Forty Two poems total
#stayhome #washyourhands #wearamask #writepoetry