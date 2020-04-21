Architecture, Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Softened Stone

Softened Stone, Palace of Charles V, Alhambra, Granada, Spain
Sweeping curves
And cylinders
I am not conscious
How calming
Is the round
Until I work
With the photographs

In a complex
Of rectangle and square
Though rich with gardens
Water flowing through fountains
This space of rounded stone
Softened only by circular curves
Is the place of peace for me

Softened Stone
Palace of Charles V
The Alhambra
Granada, Spain

Taken during travels, 2019

NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Twenty One; Poem Two
Forty Two poems total

#stayhome #washyourhands #wearamask #writepoetry