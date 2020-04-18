Keyless Entry

Some doors are open
Some are closed
Some doors should never be opened
Some should never be closed
Some doors are plain
Some doors are an invitation
Some doors lead to adventure
Some doors are made of steel
One door enclosed your heart
Some are closed
Some doors should never be opened
Some should never be closed
Some doors are plain
Some are ornate
Some doors are simple
Some technically replete
Some doors are an invitation
Some are a barricade
Some doors are a celebration
Some are made to be despised
Some doors lead to adventure
Some lead to retreat
Some doors reveal a treasure
Some are thought to hide a treat
Some doors are made of steel
Some only of the mind
Some doors are eternal
Some have so little time
One door enclosed your heart
The door that stands before me
A door I’d love to open
This door without a key
This Door
Palacios Nazaries
The Alhambra
Granada, Spain
Palacios Nazaries
The Alhambra
Granada, Spain
Taken during travels, 2019
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Eighteen; Poem Two
Thirty Six poems total
Day Eighteen; Poem Two
Thirty Six poems total
#stayhome #washyourhands #wearamask #writepoetry