Keyless Entry

Some doors are openSome are closedSome doors should never be openedSome should never be closed

Some doors are plain

Some are ornate

Some doors are simple

Some technically replete

Some doors are an invitation

Some are a barricade

Some doors are a celebration

Some are made to be despised

Some doors lead to adventure

Some lead to retreat

Some doors reveal a treasure

Some are thought to hide a treat

Some doors are made of steel

Some only of the mind

Some doors are eternal

Some have so little time

One door enclosed your heart

The door that stands before me

A door I’d love to open

This door without a key