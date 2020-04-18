This Door, Palacios Nazaries, The Alhambra, Granada, Spain
Poetry, Architecture, Fujifilm X-T2
by Patrick Jennings

Keyless Entry

Some doors are open
Some are closed
Some doors should never be opened
Some should never be closed

Some doors are plain
Some are ornate
Some doors are simple
Some technically replete

Some doors are an invitation
Some are a barricade
Some doors are a celebration
Some are made to be despised

Some doors lead to adventure
Some lead to retreat
Some doors reveal a treasure
Some are thought to hide a treat

Some doors are made of steel
Some only of the mind
Some doors are eternal
Some have so little time

One door enclosed your heart
The door that stands before me
A door I’d love to open
This door without a key

This Door
Palacios Nazaries
The Alhambra
Granada, Spain

Taken during travels, 2019

NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Eighteen; Poem Two
Thirty Six poems total

#stayhome #washyourhands #wearamask #writepoetry