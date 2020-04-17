Something a Little Bit Right

It was great when I heardMy favourite cafe opened up againHadn’t had a decent cuppa in over a month

Can’t afford an espresso machine of my own

Just the bodum I picked up at the grocery

The day I also found yeast

Yeast!

Rarer than toilet paper

Rarer than a kiss for a single bloke like me

In this freakin’ pandemic

Anyway, the bodum

If you double the usual amount of grounds

I suppose it’s OK

If you got really good beans

Real dark, the Tanzanian is the best

Ground to the perfect chunkiness

But it ain’t nuthin’ like Frank’s americano

I suppose even if I had an expresso machine

It still wouldn’t be nuthin’ like Frank’s

I dunno

The guy’s magic

And a good guy too

We get on

I’ve followed him around for a while

His fourth cafe in five years

“I get bored if I stay in one place too long”

He told me once

So anyways

I hear the cafe’s opened up again

An’ I rush right out there

I see through the glass

Frank’s on today

Sweet!

I also see inside there’s a bit of a queue

And the tables and chairs are all set out

Lined up tickety-boo

Sparse and empty

Like a display in an upscale furniture store

Every time I walk in here

I get the same tingly feeling up my spine

Heat on the back of my neck

That cringe you get

When you feel like you’re in the wrong place

I like Frank’s last cafe better than this one

It has armchairs and a fireplace

All warm and cozy

Like a family room

I’d hang there for hours

Chattin’ up regulars and whoever

This one’s all artsy as fuck

Greys and blacks

Angular and hard

Not the kinda place you go to hang

I almost always take my java togo

I got no reason to hang

People come here to confer with clients

Whine to their colleagues

About their stock market woes

Suit and tie designer shit

“Aesthetics”

Frank told me once

“Looks over comfort”

“Image over presence”

Ass thet icks

Fuck that shit

Did I tell you Frank has a degree?

Communications or somethin’

I get the feeling sometimes

He’s way smarter than the people

He makes perfect coffees for

The queue stretches

Right back to the door

I recognize some regular crowd

But more casz

No ties

Some jeans

Even a t-shirt

I suppose even the assthetes

Are loosening up

I right dogged it to get here

So I’m a bit knackered

Figure I’ll take a seat

In one of the spindly

Uncomfortable but oh-so-assthetick chairs

I’ve barely begun to slide it

Across the cold stone floor when

“OY!”

It’s Frank

He’s shooting me that

What the fuck!?!?

Look

So I give him the

What’d I do!?!?!

Look back

He’s flickin’ his head back at the door

“Can you not read?!”

Lookin’ at me as if I’m dumb as fuck

There’s a chrome whiteboard stand

With big block letters

Written in black marker

ABSOLUTELY NO SITTING AT THE TABLES!

Everybody in the queue’s lookin’ at me

Like I’m dumb as fuck too

So I throw ’em all the

What? Like you’re all perfect!?

Look right back

As I go to join the line

“Please put the chair back…”

Dripping ‘world-weary’ grimness

Frank isn’t even looking up

From the mocha he’s serving

I roll my eyes

Push the chair back to tickety-boo

And join the queue

Just as it moves six feet forward

“…and mind your spacing, Johnny”

I look down

And sure enough I’ve got both feet

Inside the strip of charcoal grey tape

Which is six feet behind the next strip

Of charcoal grey tape

Which is six feet behind the next one

And the next one

All on the jet black stone floor

So I step back

Behind my strip of charcoal grey tape

Muttering out loud

“What… green painter’s tape

Ain’t posh enough

For this swank cafe, Frank?”

That has the opposite effect

From what I might’ve expected

If I’d muttered it

With any expectations at all

Or even a thought

Frank gives me a grin

And a wink

I even hear a couple chuckles

From the shirt-and-tie/pantsuit crowd

All is forgiven I guess

I’ve been noticing…

People are…

Kinder

I got a bit of a wait

So I pull out the phone

Check worldometer for pandemic updates

Things are looking better

In some places

Worse in others

Sweden’s fucked now

Worst death rate on the planet

And they’re still not testing

So who knows how bad it really is

But the US has finally leveled off

After that huge spike in the mid-west

Today NYC started to lift restrictions

“Americano!”

Frank’s voice startles me

He’s lookin’ at me

Crooked smile

Gleamin’ eye on the crooked side

Like always

Nods down at the counter

“Triple shot americano

No extra water”

It’s good to hear his voice

I hadn’t even noticed

I’d reached the counter

Or saw him put the paper cup

Of black gold there

Or that I’m the only customer

Left in the shop

I put the phone in my left pocket

Reach into my right one

For the wallet

But before I can get it out

“No, man. That one’s free.”

I’ve still got my hand on the wallet

Still kinda wrestling to get it out

“Aww, Frank.

You don’t have to do that

Govey cheque’s in the bank

I’m good…”

Frank’s stopping me

Waving his hand

“No, Johnny

It’s a management call

Well, I suggested it

But they’re 100% on board

Everybody gets a free one

We’re just happy to be back

And happy you’re all still here

And coming back”

That’s pretty fuckin’ awesome

So I leave the wallet be

“Thanks man

Thank Hal for me, too”

Reaching for the cup

I think about the chair

“Hey, Frank, sorry about the chair bit.”

Frank chuckles

“No worries, Johhny

Really

Sorry I yelled at you.”

As he’s saying all that

I’m taking a deep breath

Of that black gold aroma

Nirvana!

“It’s all good

I was so chuffed

About getting one of these

I totally missed the sign”

As he laughs

I’m taking in another whiff

The brew’s still way to hot

To risk giving it a taste

Much as I’d like to

But I whiff again

While his laughter settles down

“You’re not the first today

Not by a long shot

Everybody’s been doing it

The first sign had little letters

Which politely read:”

Due to CDC guidelines

And for your safety

Please do not sit at the tables

“I was getting a bit frustrated

With nobody getting the message

And had just rewritten the sign

With language and letters

No one could possibly miss

Just a few minutes before you arrived”

I laughed hard at all that

Jiggling the coffee cup

Nearly spilling its precious cargo

“Oh, Frank… now I’m really sorry!”

Frank was gutting himself

“No, man. It’s me who’s sorry

I should change the sign back

That wasn’t my best moment

The sign

Or yelling at you…

We need to be better to each other”

“Yeah,

We’re all in this together!”

There was a bit more sarcasm in that

Than I’d intended

Or maybe not

I was getting a bit tired

Of the news show mantra

That phrase was becoming

Frank,

He doesn’t seem to notice the sarcasm

“Meh

Not so much that

But we’re all in this

And maybe this is giving us pause…

…to reconsider…”

“Everything”

“Maybe this pandemic

Has put us in a better frame of mind

To finally learn the together part”

I like the sound of that

“It’s good to hear your voice, Frank

It’s good to talk to you again

I almost always learn something

When I talk to you”

“Thanks, Johnny

It’s good to talk to you, too”

I nod

Think on it for a second

“So why aren’t the chairs

Just stacked upside down on the tables

Like everywhere else?”

He starts cleaning up the counter

While he’s talking

“Another management decision

Not my suggestion though

It’s creating some frustration for me

As you already know

We had the chairs on the tables

When we first opened up

Hal came in a bit later

He stopped just inside the front door

Looked around for a few seconds

Nope he said

That just looks like crap

Set ’em up right

So we did”

Holding my americano against my chest

I turn around and look at the place

I kinda have to a agree with Hal

Much as I hate the “upscale day-core”

The place feels better this way

“Maybe,” I start to say

“With all the crap that’s happenin’

It’s just good to have one thing

That feels a little… right

Maybe it’s worth the extra effort

To have that”

The clanking behind the counter stops

“Johnny…”

I’m taking another whiff

And I can feel through the cup

It’s almost cool enough

To try a sip

“Johnny…”

I snap out of my java trance

Look around at Frank

Who’s standin’ there

Lookin’ right at me

When he says

“I miss talking to you

Because I always seem

To learn something new from you

Every time we talk.”

I laugh

And look away

Kind of embarrassed

Try to cover it with yammer

“Pfft!

Naw

You’re way smarter than me

You got this all sussed out

I’m sure.”

“Johnny…”

He waits for me to look at him again

“Maybe by the end of next year

Or definitely the end the year after

Even with this bloody pandemic

There will be 8 billion people

On this planet

And not one of them

No matter how smart they are

Or how smart they think they are

Can’t learn something new

And important

From Johnny Hawkins

Don’t you ever forget that

Don’t you let anyone ever

Tell you different”

He says it

In a way that says

He means every word of it

We ain’t never hugged

It’s not my thing

I don’t know about him

But I really wanna hug this guy

If only to hide my watery eyes

So we just hold each other’s eye

With that little nod guys use

To share respect

Frank breaks the silence

“It’s closing time, man

Actually, a fair bit after

And I got the wife to get back to”

I’m still a bit speechless

Raise my cuppa as if it’s a cheer

Croak out a thank you

And make my way for the door

“Tomorrow

I’ve got the afternoon shift again”

He says, just as I’m noticing

There’s no lids in the lid dispenser

“You’re out of lids”

“Sorry

Disease transmission vehicles

No lids until this is over”

“Oh…”

I turn for the door

Say over my shoulder

“Damn, I’ll have to drink this faster

Or it’ll get cold before I’m done”

The clanking starts again behind me.

“Flip the closed sign on your way out?”

I hold the cup aloft

“Got it! Thanks!”

Outside

I stop for a moment

Watch Frank as he cleans up for the night

I told you he was a good guy

We ain’t friends or nuthin’

But…

No. Wait. We are friends

I realize, we really are

I take a small pull from the cup

And it’s everluvin’ fuckin’ perfect

Hot nectar of the gods

And the tables and chairs and decor

They seem OK now

Right proper even

Maybe I’ll hang out here some

When we got this crap behind us

I turn for home

Roll another swig of coffee around on my tongue

And tally up a couple more things

That’re a little bit right

with this crazy world