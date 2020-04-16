Fujifilm X-T2, People, Poetry, Street Photography
by Patrick Jennings

This is how it really is

Ganga Angel, Dashashwamedh Ghat, The Ganges River, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India
There are moments I’ve witnessed
Of such angelic perfection
As if existence itself
Had tapped me on the shoulder
And whispered, look
This is how it really is
My hope and faith in humanity
Cannot be broken

Ganga Angel
Dashashwamedh Ghat
Ganges River
Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh, India

Taken during travels, 2018

NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Sixteen; Poem Two
Thirty Two poems total

#stayhome #washyourhands #wearamask #writepoetry