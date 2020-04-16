There are moments I’ve witnessed

Of such angelic perfection

As if existence itself

Had tapped me on the shoulder

And whispered, look

This is how it really is

My hope and faith in humanity

Cannot be broken



Dashashwamedh Ghat

Ganges River

Varanasi

Taken during travels, 2018

