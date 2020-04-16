There are moments I’ve witnessed
Of such angelic perfection
As if existence itself
Had tapped me on the shoulder
And whispered, look
This is how it really is
My hope and faith in humanity
Cannot be broken
Of such angelic perfection
As if existence itself
Had tapped me on the shoulder
And whispered, look
This is how it really is
My hope and faith in humanity
Cannot be broken
Ganga Angel
Dashashwamedh Ghat
Ganges River
Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh, India
Dashashwamedh Ghat
Ganges River
Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh, India
Taken during travels, 2018
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Sixteen; Poem Two
Thirty Two poems total
Day Sixteen; Poem Two
Thirty Two poems total
#stayhome #washyourhands #wearamask #writepoetry