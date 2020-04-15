Fujifilm X-T2, People, Poetry, Street Photography
by Patrick Jennings

Presence & Proximity

Jeanne and Lori, Nepenthe Restaurant, Big Sur, Pacific Coast Highway, California, United States of America
Presence
Is not a measure of
Proximity

Love
Is not limited in quantity or quality by
Time or space

Jeanne & Lori
Nepenthe Restaurant
Big Sur
Pacific Coast Highway
California, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2020

NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Fifteen; Poem Three (Bonus Poem 🙂 )
Thirty One poems total

