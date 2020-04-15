Presence & Proximity

Presence
Is not a measure of
Proximity
Love
Is not a measure of
Proximity
Love
Is not limited in quantity or quality by
Time or space
Jeanne & Lori
Nepenthe Restaurant
Big Sur
Pacific Coast Highway
California, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2020
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Fifteen; Poem Three (Bonus Poem 🙂 )
Thirty One poems total
