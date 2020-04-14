Sensation, meaning, beauty.

Form and line
Texture and tone
Juxtapositions of shape
Balance of thirds
These sensations of the eye
Texture and tone
Juxtapositions of shape
Balance of thirds
These sensations of the eye
Become meaning in my mind
And beauty in my being
Shadow and Light II
Museu de les Ciències
Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències
Valencia, Spain
Museu de les Ciències
Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències
Valencia, Spain
Taken during travels, yesterday, 2019
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Fourteen; Poem Two
Twenty-Eightt poems total
#stayhome #washyourhands #wearamask #writepoetry