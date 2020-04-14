Poetry, Abstract, Architecture, Fujifilm X-T2
by Patrick Jennings

Sensation, meaning, beauty.

Shadow and Light II, Museu de les Ciències, Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències, Valencia, Spain
Form and line
Texture and tone
Juxtapositions of shape
Balance of thirds

These sensations of the eye
Become meaning in my mind
And beauty in my being

Shadow and Light II
Museu de les Ciències
Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències
Valencia, Spain

Taken during travels, yesterday, 2019

NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Fourteen; Poem Two
Twenty-Eightt poems total

