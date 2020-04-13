We are threaded
All these many layers deep
Strands in the twine
Twine in the rope
Rope in a braid
Sometimes frayed
Sometimes cut
Sometimes broken
Sundered
But always
Knit together again
Our existential naturale
The strands seek the strength
All these many layers deep
Strands in the twine
Twine in the rope
Rope in a braid
Sometimes frayed
Sometimes cut
Sometimes broken
Sundered
But always
Knit together again
Our existential naturale
The strands seek the strength
Of numbers
Of diverse fibre
The twist that binds
Knotted to the cleat
That is love
That is compassion
That is empathy
But ever tested
By the pull of anger
Sheared by fear
Sundered by hate
But always
Knit together again
All strands in the rope
Layers Deep
Plaça de Catalunya
Barcelona
Catalonia, Spain
Plaça de Catalunya
Barcelona
Catalonia, Spain
Taken during travels, 2019
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Thirteen; Poem Two
Twenty-Six poems total
Day Thirteen; Poem Two
Twenty-Six poems total
#stayhome #washyourhands #wearamask #writepoetry