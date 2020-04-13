We are threadedAll these many layers deepStrands in the twineTwine in the ropeRope in a braidSometimes frayedSometimes cutSometimes brokenSunderedBut alwaysKnit together againOur existential naturale

The strands seek the strength

Of numbers

Of diverse fibre

The twist that binds

Knotted to the cleat

That is love

That is compassion

That is empathy

But ever tested

By the pull of anger

Sheared by fear

Sundered by hate

But always

Knit together again

All strands in the rope