Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Storm Driven Wonder

Storm Driven, Heceta Beach, Oregon Coast Highway, Oregon, United States of America
The thunderous sea
The ravaged beach
The turbulent sky

And I on my buffeted perch
Witness to all this tumult

Moved, again, by wonder

Storm Driven
Oregon Coast Highway
Heceta Beach
Oregon, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2020

NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Eleven; Poem One
Twenty One poems total

#stayhome #washyourhands #writepoetry