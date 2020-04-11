Storm Driven Wonder

The thunderous sea
The ravaged beach
The turbulent sky
And I on my buffeted perch
The ravaged beach
The turbulent sky
And I on my buffeted perch
Witness to all this tumult
Moved, again, by wonder
Storm Driven
Oregon Coast Highway
Heceta Beach
Oregon, United States of America
Oregon Coast Highway
Heceta Beach
Oregon, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2020
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Eleven; Poem One
Twenty One poems total
Day Eleven; Poem One
Twenty One poems total
#stayhome #washyourhands #writepoetry