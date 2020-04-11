Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Solitary Peace

Solitary Peace, Cannon Beach, Oregon, United States of America
In the wee hours
Sun barely risen
From its comforter
And pillows

The beach to myself
My thoughts to myself
Long moments of solitary reflections

But for the wind whisking them off
And the surf drowning them out

So instead a solitary peace

Sun Still Beneath the Doona
Cannon Beach
Oregon, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2020

NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Eleven; Poem Two
Twenty Two poems total

#stayhome #washyourhands #writepoetry