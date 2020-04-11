In the wee hours
Sun barely risen
From its comforter
And pillows
The beach to myself
But for the wind whisking them off
My thoughts to myself
Long moments of solitary reflections
And the surf drowning them out
So instead a solitary peace
Sun Still Beneath the Doona
Cannon Beach
Oregon, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2020
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Eleven; Poem Two
Twenty Two poems total
#stayhome #washyourhands #writepoetry