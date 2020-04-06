Is there anything more reassuring
Than the love shared and amplified
By a gathering of family and friends
Family & Friends
Seaside Creek Beach Sunset
Pacific Coast Highway
Mendocino County
California, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2020
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Six; Poem Two
Twelve poems total
#stayhome #washyourhands #writepoetry