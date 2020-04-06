Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, People, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Family & Friends

Family and Friends, Seaside Creek Beach Sunset, Pacific Coast Highway, Mendocino County, California, United States of America
Is there anything more reassuring
Than the love shared and amplified
By a gathering of family and friends

Taken during travels, 2020

NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Six; Poem Two
Twelve poems total

