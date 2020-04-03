These awkward, fumbly, funny humansGawd! We hapless, beautiful many!I love us all, with all our flawsAs we stumble through uneven timesStruggle to find our way in uncharted lands

Is there nothing quite so extraordinary

As a gathering of the confused

The bewildered

The shocked

All finding comfort and strength

Through others no stronger than we

We discover

In our collective strength

And courage

And wisdom

And tenacity

How much of these

We each ourselves posses

Armed with them

We super humans of faith

And possibility

We master what was unmasterable

We triumph when tragedy seemed certain

Oh, we magnificent beings

Who would ever suspect

We were capable of such things

When observing ourselves

In just the everyday?

None but ourselves

But that is all we need remember