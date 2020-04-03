These awkward, fumbly, funny humans
Gawd! We hapless, beautiful many!
I love us all, with all our flaws
As we stumble through uneven times
Struggle to find our way in uncharted lands
Is there nothing quite so extraordinary
We discover
Armed with them
Who would ever suspect
None but ourselves
But that is all we need remember
We Hapless Beautiful Humans
Artist’s Palette
Death Valley National Park
California, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2019
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Three; Poem Two
Six poems total
#stayhome #washyourhands #writepoetry