Desert Mantra

Desert is my mantraDistractions fewBut for the wind that is breathBreathing slowly, deeply

Patience is the desert

Eons shaped it

Storms come and go

Then desert returns to itself

Desert surprises

Not always hard sun and heat

Comfortable in the cold grey

Vivid hues follow a spring rain

Lifeless seems the desert

Lively to those who choose to see

Quiet in harmonious balance

Patient, resilient, and supple