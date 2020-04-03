Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Desert Mantra

Desert Mantra, Death Valley National Park, California, United States of America
Desert is my mantra
Distractions few
But for the wind that is breath
Breathing slowly, deeply

Patience is the desert
Eons shaped it
Storms come and go
Then desert returns to itself

Desert surprises
Not always hard sun and heat
Comfortable in the cold grey
Vivid hues follow a spring rain

Lifeless seems the desert
Lively to those who choose to see
Quiet in harmonious balance
Patient, resilient, and supple

Winter Storm
Death Valley National Park
California, United States of America

Taken during travel, 2019

NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Two; Poem Two
Four poems total

#stayhome #washyourhands #writepoetry