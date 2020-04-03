Desert Mantra

Desert is my mantra
Distractions few
But for the wind that is breath
Breathing slowly, deeply
Patience is the desert
Lifeless seems the desert
Eons shaped it
Storms come and go
Then desert returns to itself
Not always hard sun and heat
Comfortable in the cold grey
Vivid hues follow a spring rain
Lively to those who choose to see
Quiet in harmonious balance
Patient, resilient, and supple
Winter Storm
Death Valley National Park
California, United States of America
Taken during travel, 2019
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Two; Poem Two
Four poems total
#stayhome #washyourhands #writepoetry