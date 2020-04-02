Poetry, Landscape, Fujifilm X-T2
by Patrick Jennings

Beckoning

The sea comes, reaching for me
Not alone with foamy wave

But feel the beckoning
Which stirs my being

As if ’twas yesterday
Ancestral tribes departed her for land

Seaside Creek Beach
Mendocino County
Pacific Coast Highway
California, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2020

NaPoWriMo
Day Two; Poem #1
Three poems total