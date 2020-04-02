The sea comes, reaching for me
Not alone with foamy wave
But feel the beckoning
As if ’twas yesterday
Which stirs my being
Ancestral tribes departed her for land
Beckoning
Seaside Creek Beach
Mendocino County
Pacific Coast Highway
California, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2020
NaPoWriMo
Day Two; Poem #1
Three poems total
