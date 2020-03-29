Fujifilm X-T2, People, Poetry, Street Photography
by Patrick Jennings

Privilege

Social
Distance
This

Proximity
Chandni Chowk Market
Old Delhi
New Delhi, India

Taken during travels, 2018

Chandni Chowk market in New Delhi is absolutely the most densely packed melange of humanity I’ve ever encountered anywhere.I was thinkin about this when a meme ran across my FB feed:

OK, but honestly,
how privileged are so many of us
that during a global pandemic, we can
just stay warm at home, reading, working,
still being educated, creating, talking to
our loved ones, with little worries and
a fridge stocked with food?

Do remind yourself to
be grateful today.

And that meme was hot on the trail of this one:

Social Distancing is a Privilege