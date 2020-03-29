Social
Distance
This
Proximity
Chandni Chowk Market
Old Delhi
New Delhi, India
Taken during travels, 2018
Chandni Chowk market in New Delhi is absolutely the most densely packed melange of humanity I’ve ever encountered anywhere.I was thinkin about this when a meme ran across my FB feed:
OK, but honestly,
Do remind yourself to
how privileged are so many of us
that during a global pandemic, we can
just stay warm at home, reading, working,
still being educated, creating, talking to
our loved ones, with little worries and
a fridge stocked with food?
be grateful today.
And that meme was hot on the trail of this one: