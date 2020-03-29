Social

Distance

This

Chandni Chowk market in New Delhi is absolutely the most densely packed melange of humanity I’ve ever encountered anywhere.I was thinkin about this when a meme ran across my FB feed:

OK, but honestly,

how privileged are so many of us

that during a global pandemic, we can

just stay warm at home, reading, working,

still being educated, creating, talking to

our loved ones, with little worries and

a fridge stocked with food?

Do remind yourself to

be grateful today.

And that meme was hot on the trail of this one: