Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Something to Watch Over Us

Watching Over Us, Point Montara Lighthouse, Montara, California, United States of America
I am grateful to have learned
Beyond any shadow of a doubt
That something greater than I or any one
Watches over us

That there is a purpose to my being
To my existence
Here in this time and place

That I get more than one shot
At finding that purpose

And bringing it to life

Something to Watch Over Us
Point Montara Lighthouse
Montara
California, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2020