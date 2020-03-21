I am grateful to have learned
Beyond any shadow of a doubt
That something greater than I or any one
Watches over us
That there is a purpose to my being
That I get more than one shot
Beyond any shadow of a doubt
That something greater than I or any one
Watches over us
That there is a purpose to my being
To my existence
Here in this time and place
That I get more than one shot
At finding that purpose
And bringing it to life
Something to Watch Over Us
Point Montara Lighthouse
Montara
California, United States of America
Point Montara Lighthouse
Montara
California, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2020