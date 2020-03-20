Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, People, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Corona

Viewpoint, Pacific Coast Highway, Southern California, United States of America
I watch them
Photograph them
And the vast world
Beyond us all
Which makes us all seem
Such little things

I watch them
And wonder if they notice me
Or if I’d remember them
Without this photograph
Each of us in our discrete worlds
Beyond each other

I watch them
And know we’re all connected
Not just in that spiritual sense
But in the sense that one small event
In a place far far away
Can touch us all

Viewpoint
Pacific Coast Highway
Southern California, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2020