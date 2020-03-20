I watch them
Photograph them
And the vast world
Beyond us all
Which makes us all seem
Such little things
And wonder if they notice me
Or if I’d remember them
Without this photograph
Each of us in our discrete worlds
Beyond each other
I watch them
And know we’re all connected
Not just in that spiritual sense
But in the sense that one small event
In a place far far away
Can touch us all
Viewpoint
Pacific Coast Highway
Southern California, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2020