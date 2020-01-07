Locals and Tourists

On a cold blustery morningAfter the night of hard rainsDimpled the sandsThe sky spatters still

A couple dares the ocean

To douse their sneakers

Which it will no doubt oblige

Her morning walks allow no thought

For the outcomes of such imprudent wagers

Just the waves the sand and the wind

Now on the homeward leg to shower and eat

Then off to work six days a week

At the cafe with its cliches and charm

Where she serves many a breakfast

To tourists and their soggy feet