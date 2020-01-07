Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, People, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Locals and Tourists

Locals and Tourists, Cannon Beach, Oregon, United States of America
On a cold blustery morning
After the night of hard rains
Dimpled the sands
The sky spatters still

A couple dares the ocean
To douse their sneakers
Which it will no doubt oblige

Her morning walks allow no thought
For the outcomes of such imprudent wagers

Just the waves the sand and the wind

Now on the homeward leg to shower and eat
Then off to work six days a week

At the cafe with its cliches and charm
Where she serves many a breakfast
To tourists and their soggy feet

Locals and Tourists
Cannon Beach
Oregon, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2020