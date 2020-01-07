On a cold blustery morning
After the night of hard rains
Dimpled the sands
The sky spatters still
A couple dares the ocean
To douse their sneakers
Which it will no doubt oblige
Her morning walks allow no thought
For the outcomes of such imprudent wagers
Just the waves the sand and the wind
Now on the homeward leg to shower and eat
Then off to work six days a week
At the cafe with its cliches and charm
Where she serves many a breakfast
To tourists and their soggy feet
Locals and Tourists
Cannon Beach
Oregon, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2020