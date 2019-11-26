A Pause for a Moment Without Purpose

Sun coyly peeksFrom cloudy perchAt one who skipsAcross the rocksCareful not to run afoulOf gentle breakersOr their spray

Gulls on wing

Horizon bound

Their cries

An ever-fading skree

Which mocks the beauty

Of their flight

And here am I

On blackened shore

Which rose from magma’s

Golden glow

Now in reverse

The waning sky

Will soon enough

Become the night