A Pause for a Moment Without Purpose

Sun coyly peeks
From cloudy perch
At one who skips
Across the rocks
Careful not to run afoul
Of gentle breakers
Or their spray
Gulls on wing
And here am I
Horizon bound
Their cries
An ever-fading skree
Which mocks the beauty
Of their flight
And here am I
On blackened shore
Which rose from magma’s
Golden glow
Now in reverse
The waning sky
Will soon enough
Become the night
Chesterman Sunset
Frank Island
Chesterman Beach
Tofino
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken today, during travels, 2019