Darkness now
For far too long
Vacant streets
Some windows amber and blue
Most dark and shuttered
He locks up
Perhaps the children
So he hurries home
For far too long
Vacant streets
Some windows amber and blue
Most dark and shuttered
He locks up
With a willful hope
A dream from another life
From another time
Perhaps the children
Will still be awake
With their sparkling eyes
So he hurries home
On a wish and a prayer
Even a drowsy hug is a tonic
Locking Up
Gothic Quarter
Barcelona
Catalonia, Spain
Taken during travels, 2019