Locking Up, Gothic Quarter, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
Architecture, Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry, Street Photography
by Patrick Jennings

Locking Up

Darkness now
For far too long
Vacant streets
Some windows amber and blue
Most dark and shuttered

He locks up
With a willful hope
A dream from another life
From another time

Perhaps the children
Will still be awake
With their sparkling eyes

So he hurries home
On a wish and a prayer

Even a drowsy hug is a tonic

Locking Up
Gothic Quarter
Barcelona
Catalonia, Spain

Taken during travels, 2019