I see you
Seeing me
As she sees me
And he sees someone
No one else sees
And I wonder
All this seeing
While all along
Seeing me
As she sees me
And he sees someone
No one else sees
And I wonder
What you wonder
About what I wonder
While he wonders
About whom I wonder
All this seeing
And not seeing
All this wondering
About wondering
It all turns
Upon its tail
While all along
The water falls
With a noisy whoosh
The flow always down
Gravity draws all to Earth
Still we are always free
In our myriad ways
To see what we will see
All the while wondering
Just what is up
Gravity Draws all to Earth
Plaça Reial
Barcelona
Catalonia, Spain
Taken during travels, 2019