I see youSeeing meAs she sees meAnd he sees someoneNo one else sees

And I wonder

What you wonder

About what I wonder

While he wonders

About whom I wonder

All this seeing

And not seeing

All this wondering

About wondering

It all turns

Upon its tail

While all along

The water falls

With a noisy whoosh

The flow always down

Gravity draws all to Earth

Still we are always free

In our myriad ways

To see what we will see

All the while wondering

Just what is up