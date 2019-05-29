Fujifilm X-T2, People, Poetry, Street Photography
by Patrick Jennings

Gravity

Gravity, Plaça Reial, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
I see you
Seeing me
As she sees me
And he sees someone
No one else sees

And I wonder
What you wonder
About what I wonder
While he wonders
About whom I wonder

All this seeing
And not seeing
All this wondering
About wondering
It all turns
Upon its tail

While all along
The water falls
With a noisy whoosh
The flow always down
Gravity draws all to Earth
Still we are always free
In our myriad ways
To see what we will see
All the while wondering
Just what is up

Gravity Draws all to Earth
Plaça Reial
Barcelona
Catalonia, Spain

Taken during travels, 2019