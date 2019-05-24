Past Imperfect Present

In this grand sweep of history
Stand I
A figure out of time
All I know
Their perfect geometry
Just as I
Stand I
A figure out of time
A being out of context
Trying to understand
Reasons from another reason
All I know
In the end
Are these columns
Carved from red stone
Their perfect geometry
Constructed in an imperfect world
Just as the world
Ever is
Just as I
Ever am
The Grand Sweep of History
Palace of Charles V
The Alhambra
Granada, Spain
Taken during travels, 2019