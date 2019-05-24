Architecture, Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Past Imperfect Present

Grand Sweep of History, Palace of Charles V, The Alhambra, Granada, Spain
In this grand sweep of history
Stand I

A figure out of time
A being out of context
Trying to understand
Reasons from another reason

All I know
In the end
Are these columns
Carved from red stone

Their perfect geometry
Constructed in an imperfect world
Just as the world
Ever is

Just as I
Ever am

The Grand Sweep of History
Palace of Charles V
The Alhambra
Granada, Spain

Taken during travels, 2019