Not Written in Stone

Is not carved in stone
The world is neither broken
Nor in need of repair
There is no destiny
But the consequences
Of the choices I make
As for the choices
I fail to make
I still have made a choice
This moment
And the next
Are the blank sheets
Upon which events
Are written
Conscious and present
I take the pen in hand
Asleep and absent
The pages are filled nonetheless
Ancient Roman Stone Writing
“BARCIN” ~ An early name for Barcelona
Museum of the History of Barcelona
Barcelona
Catalonia, Spain
