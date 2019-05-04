Roman Stone Writing, Museum of the History of Barcelona, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
Fujifilm X-T2
by Patrick Jennings

Not Written in Stone

The writing on the wall
Is not carved in stone
The world is neither broken
Nor in need of repair

There is no destiny
But the consequences
Of the choices I make

As for the choices
I fail to make

I still have made a choice

This moment
And the next

Are the blank sheets
Upon which events
Are written

Conscious and present
I take the pen in hand
Asleep and absent
The pages are filled nonetheless

Ancient Roman Stone Writing
“BARCIN” ~ An early name for Barcelona
Museum of the History of Barcelona
Barcelona
Catalonia, Spain

Taken during travels, 2019