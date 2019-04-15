I get the blues sometimesNot that there’s anything wrong with thatBlue was my favourite colour as a childEven now, in the blues, there is a beauty

Much of Chefchaouen’s medina, the old part of town, is painted blue. In the oldest part, it is difficult to find any other colour on the exterior walls, doors, shutters… even the streets in places.

Surprisingly, it’s apparently a holdover to the settlement’s Jewish roots, blue being more-or-less the ‘official colour’ of Judaism, or so our guide told me.

And, behind one of these doors, may lie the question to the answer of life, the universe and everything. Or… it may not. We may never know. I was not invited in, and no mice were to be seen to make the offer.