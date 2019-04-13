The monumental lines of architecture
Seemed to flex
As a bow drawn by its string
Then paused there
Taught, straining
As if for a steadying breath
The release
Was even more startling
And he felt the shock wave
When the discharged tension
Shook the earth
As the mammoth thing
Quite simply
Leapt from the ground
Untethered as it was
From gravity
It swam lazily
Through the thin atmosphere
Toward a horizon
It would soon enough
Disappear beyond
Carrying every one
Of his belongings
His hopes
His dreams
Every member
Of his family
His wife
His children
Every person
He had ever known
Was in the halls
Of that great
Mechanical beast
Now swimming
He knew
To a place
He would never find
And could never reach
“I really should
Get this watch fixed,”
He murmured
Sinking to his knees
As the undulating city
Did indeed sink
Below the horizon
Just ahead of the setting sun
Ciuitat De Les Arts I Les Sciences
Valencia
Spain
Taken during travels, 2019