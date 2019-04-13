It startled him

The monumental lines of architecture

Seemed to flex

As a bow drawn by its string

Then paused there

Taught, straining

As if for a steadying breath

The release

Was even more startling

And he felt the shock wave

When the discharged tension

Shook the earth

As the mammoth thing

Quite simply

Leapt from the ground

Untethered as it was

From gravity

It swam lazily

Through the thin atmosphere

Toward a horizon

It would soon enough

Disappear beyond

Carrying every one

Of his belongings

His hopes

His dreams

Every member

Of his family

His wife

His children

Every person

He had ever known

Was in the halls

Of that great

Mechanical beast

Now swimming

He knew

To a place

He would never find

And could never reach

“I really should

Get this watch fixed,”

He murmured

Sinking to his knees

As the undulating city

Did indeed sink

Below the horizon

Just ahead of the setting sun