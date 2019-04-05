Gaudi Twilight

Comes the azure

And the lavender

With a twilight calm

While Gaudi

My new friend

Beckons me

From near

And afar

Among other treats and delights, Barcelona is known for Antonio Gaudi’s audacious architectural whimsy. Park Güell is here in the foreground with a tower and terrace, and in the deep background to the left you’ll find the as yet incomplete masterpiece, La Sagrada Familia, arguably the city’s most iconic structure.

Much like the cathedrals of the past, La Sagrada Familia has been an epic undertaking. Construction commenced in March 19, 1882 and is scheduled for another seven years before completion in 2026.