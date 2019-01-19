Empty Sails

I sailed acrossObsidian seaOn breathless eveWith pastel sky

While the moon

By just a half

Whispered lightly

On the sly

Love awaits

On farther shore

Beneath the peaks

Upon the sand



It will not linger

For a moment more

Nor even greet you

When you make land



If no love

Has filled your sails

If no love

Has filled your sails