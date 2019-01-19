obsidian sea, gibsons, strait of georgia, sunshsine coast, british columbia, canada
Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Empty Sails

I sailed across
Obsidian sea
On breathless eve
With pastel sky

While the moon
By just a half
Whispered lightly
On the sly

Love awaits
On farther shore
Beneath the peaks
Upon the sand
 
It will not linger
For a moment more
Nor even greet you
When you make land
 
If no love
Has filled your sails
If no love
Has filled your sails

Obsidian Sea
Gibsons
Sunshine Coast
Strait of Georgia
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2017