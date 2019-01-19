Empty Sails

I sailed across
Obsidian sea
On breathless eve
With pastel sky
While the moon
Love awaits
Obsidian sea
On breathless eve
With pastel sky
While the moon
By just a half
Whispered lightly
On the sly
Love awaits
On farther shore
Beneath the peaks
Upon the sand
It will not linger
For a moment more
Nor even greet you
When you make land
If no love
Has filled your sails
If no love
Has filled your sails
Obsidian Sea
Gibsons
Sunshine Coast
Strait of Georgia
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017