The Susurrus of Grey

On a day I wondered
If the rain might never end
The clouds did not break
So I sat with the rain
In the peace I found there
Perhaps it would be better
If the rain might never end
The clouds did not break
The sun did not shine
So I sat with the rain
Found the beauty in the greys
With the susurrus of droplets
Falling on the gentle sea
In the peace I found there
The spark of a mirthful hope
Perhaps it would be better
If the rain did never end
Pilings
Britannia Beach
Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
British Columbia, Canada, 2016
Britannia Beach
Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
British Columbia, Canada, 2016