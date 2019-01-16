Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

The Susurrus of Grey

the susurrus of grey, britannia beach, howe sound, sea to sky highway, british columbia, canada ii
On a day I wondered
If the rain might never end

The clouds did not break
The sun did not shine

So I sat with the rain
Found the beauty in the greys
With the susurrus of droplets
Falling on the gentle sea

In the peace I found there
The spark of a mirthful hope

Perhaps it would be better
If the rain did never end

Pilings
Britannia Beach
Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
British Columbia, Canada, 2016