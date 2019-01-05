Vital Tumult

How exciting the tumult is
The uproar and confusion
How vital and present it feels
We battle through it
We quell the uproar
We resolve the confusion
We overcome
And it feels good
Even in the midst
Of the worst of times
These are the best of times
So I wonder how it is
We fail to acknowledge
Just how much
We love a good war
We are a species
Of adrenaline junkies
Bent on our own destruction
Because it makes us feel alive
Athabasca Fails
Athabasca River
Jasper National Park
Ablerta, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017
These lectures are among the most insightful explorations of our human condition I’ve ever encountered. Highly recommended. If we do not explore and acknowledge what truly motivates our actions, we relinquish our agency, our free will. In an unexpected way, Lessing’s presentation and analysis of social scientific insights became the basis of a spiritual awakening, as I began to look deeply into my self.