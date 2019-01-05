Vital Tumult

Have you ever noticedHow exciting the tumult isThe uproar and confusionHow vital and present it feels

We battle through it

We quell the uproar

We resolve the confusion

We overcome

And it feels good

Even in the midst

Of the worst of times

These are the best of times

So I wonder how it is

We fail to acknowledge

Just how much

We love a good war

We are a species

Of adrenaline junkies

Bent on our own destruction

Because it makes us feel alive