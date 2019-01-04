Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Words Escape Me

valley floor sunset, tonto national forest, looking toward mesa, arizona, united states of america
Words
Sometimes
Escape me

Overwhelmed
As they are
By the inexplicable

So I settle in
Allow the divine
To speak for itself

Valley Sunset
Tonto National Forest
From Apache Gap
Toward Mesa
Arizona, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2019

It took a long while to translate the magic of this image as captured by the camera and photoshop to the colour space browsers are limited to. This is close, but not quite so divine as the original as it appears on my monitor.

The words to evoke my experience of seeing this image proved to be even more difficult to translate. But, that is often the case.