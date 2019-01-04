Words Escape Me

Words
Sometimes
Escape me
Overwhelmed
So I settle in
Sometimes
Escape me
Overwhelmed
As they are
By the inexplicable
So I settle in
Allow the divine
To speak for itself
Valley Sunset
Tonto National Forest
From Apache Gap
Toward Mesa
Arizona, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2019
It took a long while to translate the magic of this image as captured by the camera and photoshop to the colour space browsers are limited to. This is close, but not quite so divine as the original as it appears on my monitor.
The words to evoke my experience of seeing this image proved to be even more difficult to translate. But, that is often the case.